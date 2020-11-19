Adam Long’s tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Nov 19, 2020
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Adam Long lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-5 4th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course.
