Stewart Cink on playing in his 40s before The RSM Classic

Nov 18, 2020

Prior to The RSM Classic 2020, Stewart Cink talks about the different challenges facing golfers in their 40s and how to move past them to find success. The RSM Classic will be Stewart Cink’s 600th PGA TOUR start as a professional. He will be just the 68th player in PGA TOUR history to play at least 600 events.