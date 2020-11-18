Harris English’s swing journey

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Nov 18, 2020
Harris English has been working on adjusting his swing. He's had success in working with swing coach Justin Parsons to improve his distance and accuracy at Sea Island Golf Performance Center.
