Tyler Duncan on his 2019 win before The RSM Classic

Nov 17, 2020
Prior to the RSM Classic 2020, Tyler Duncan talks about the confidence he gained from his first PGA TOUR win at last year’s tournament and his love for Sea Island Golf Club and this event.
