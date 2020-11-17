Davis Thompson on his relationship with Harris English before The RSM Classic

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Nov 17, 2020
Prior to The RSM Classic 2020, University of Georgia senior Davis Thompson talks about former UGA Bulldog Harris English’s guidance and the relationship they’ve developed.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.