×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Joel Dahmen and Brian Urlacher play backyard course inspired by Augusta National

Nov 13, 2020

Scottsdale native Joel Dahmen and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher teamed up to play a 6,000 square foot mini course inspired by Augusta National near Phoenix, Arizona.