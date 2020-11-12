×
TOUR Championship announces record $3.56 million charitable donation

Nov 12, 2020

The TOUR Championship has announced that $3.56 million was donated from the 2020 tournament, breaking the previous record despite the absence of spectators at East Lake Golf Club for the FedExCup Playoffs finale. The TOUR Championship, with the support of Proud Partners Coca-Cola and Southern Company, has raised more than $37 million for local nonprofits since the event was first staged at East Lake Golf Club in 1998, including its four charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, Grove Park Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and First Tee® of Metro Atlanta.