Players predict how Augusta National will play in the fall

Nov 12, 2020

With the Masters Tournament being contested in November for the first time, conditions are sure to be different than when it’s typically played in April. Check out what PGA TOUR players had to say about Augusta in the fall, how they’re preparing, and what adjustments will need to happen if they want to take home the coveted green jacket.