Athletes reflect on Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters victory

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Nov 12, 2020
Tiger’s storybook 2019 Masters win extended far beyond the golf world. Athletes across all sports will remember the monumental victory forever. Check out what they had to say.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.