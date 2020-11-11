×
Tyrrell Hatton on the state of his game before the Masters

Nov 11, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Masters Tournament, Tyrrell Hatton talks about the consistency of his game this year and how playing pain free has affected his game for the better.