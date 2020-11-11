×
Phil Mickelson on his goal to contend at the Masters

Nov 11, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Masters Tournament, Phil Mickelson talks about the similarities of winning at the Masters and on the Champions Tour. He discusses his goal to contend going into the weekend.