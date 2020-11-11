×
Justin Thomas on his yearly routine practicing with Tiger before the Masters

Nov 11, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Masters Tournament, Justin Thomas talks about the time he spends watching and learning the ins and outs of Augusta National with Tiger Woods and Fred Couples.