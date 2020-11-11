Bryson DeChambeau's best putts from 2019-20 season

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Nov 11, 2020
While Bryson DeChambeau has received a lot of attention for the physical transformation he’s made in 2020 and the resulting length off the tee, the 2020 U.S. Open champion has better touch on the greens than most would think. During the 2019-20 season, DeChambeau ranked 10th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting.