×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau's best putts from 2019-20 season

Nov 11, 2020

While Bryson DeChambeau has received a lot of attention for the physical transformation he’s made in 2020 and the resulting length off the tee, the 2020 U.S. Open champion has better touch on the greens than most would think. During the 2019-20 season, DeChambeau ranked 10th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting.