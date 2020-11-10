×
Gary Player on health and wellness

Nov 10, 2020

In the debut episode of the Golf & Fitness Show, presented by PGA TOUR Active, Cory speaks with Gary Player, who has been speaking to the benefits of a strategic approach to health and wellness for nearly all of his 85 years. During his competitive golf career, Mr. Player amassed 24 wins on the PGA TOUR, 22 on PGA TOUR Champions and more 100 worldwide.