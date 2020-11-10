×
Brooks Koepka looking to add another major win at the Masters

Nov 10, 2020

A good player needs the right tools, and for top PGA TOUR players Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Dustin Johnson, there are a few clubs they wouldn’t leave home without. Find out what clubs are essential to making sure they have a fighting chance at hoisting the trophy in the final round at a major.