Carlos Ortiz’s winning highlights from Vivint Houston Open

Nov 09, 2020

At the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz claimed his first victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-68-67-65 to finish at 13-under-par at Memorial Park Golf Course.