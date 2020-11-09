Carlos Ortiz’s winning highlights from Vivint Houston Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Nov 09, 2020
At the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz claimed his first victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-68-67-65 to finish at 13-under-par at Memorial Park Golf Course.
