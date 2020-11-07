×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sam Burns takes 54-hole lead at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 07, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Sam Burns carded a 2-under 68 to get to 9-under for the tournament and take one-stroke lead over the field into Sunday.