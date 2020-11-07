×
Jason Day’s Round 3 highlights from Vivint Houston Open

Nov 07, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day carded a 3-under 67, getting him to 8-under for the tournament, just one stroke off the leading heading into Sunday.