Jason Day’s tight second leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 07, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day lands his 166-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.