Hideki Matsuyama chips in for birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 07, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
