×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brooks Koepka’s Round 3 highlights from Vivint Houston Open

Nov 07, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brooks Koepka carded a 5-under 65, getting him to 3-under for the tournament, six strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.