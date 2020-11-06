×
Tony Finau’s approach inside 10 feet leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau lands his 125-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.