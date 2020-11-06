×
Phil Mickelson holes out for eagle at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Phil Mickelson holes out from 193-yards to make eagle at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.