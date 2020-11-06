×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jason Day’s Round 2 highlights from Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day carded a 2-under 68, getting him to 5-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.