Jason Day rolls in 21-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day sinks a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.