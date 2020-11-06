×
Jason Day gets up-and-down for birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.