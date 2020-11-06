×
Grayson Murray birdies No. 9 at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Grayson Murray lands his 182-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.