×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Erik Barnes dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Erik Barnes lands his 151-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.