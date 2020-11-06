Dustin Johnson’s Round 2 highlights from Vivint Houston Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Nov 06, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson carded a 4-under 66 to get to 2-under for the tournament and five strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
