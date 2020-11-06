×
Dustin Johnson’s tight approach yields birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson lands his 174-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.