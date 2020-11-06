×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Dawie van der Walt sticks approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 06, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dawie van der Walt lands his 112-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.