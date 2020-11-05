×
Scottie Scheffler nearly aces No. 15 at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 05, 2020

In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler lands his 109-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.