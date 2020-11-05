×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Michael Thompson’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 05, 2020

In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Michael Thompson lands his 181-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.