Martin Laird aces No. 2 at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 05, 2020
In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Martin Laird holes his 141-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
