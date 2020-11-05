×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Martin Laird aces No. 2 at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 05, 2020

In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Martin Laird holes his 141-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.