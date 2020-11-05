×
Jordan Spieth's great tee shot sets up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 05, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 141-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.