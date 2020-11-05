Jordan Spieth's great tee shot sets up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Nov 05, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 141-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
