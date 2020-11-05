×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Dustin Johnson uses nice approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

Nov 05, 2020

In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson lands his 139-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.