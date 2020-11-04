×
The secret behind Dustin Johnson’s success

Nov 04, 2020

Dustin Johnson has made an incredible career for himself. The 23-time PGA TOUR champion and 2020 FedExCup title holder has proven year-after-year that he has what it takes to win on TOUR. But just what is it that makes him such a standout athlete, and what do other players on TOUR have to say about him and his game?