Memorial Park Golf Course’s renovation ahead of 2020 Vivint Houston Open

Nov 04, 2020

Memorial Park Golf Course may be hosting the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, but before the event in November, the municipal course got a top of the line renovation with the help of Jim Crane and the Astros Golf Foundation. Architect Tom Doak took on the project and PGA TOUR player Brooks Koepka acted as a player consultant.