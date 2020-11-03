×
Memorial Park Golf Course

Nov 03, 2020

Check out the newly renovated Memorial Park Golf Course. This course is hosting a PGA TOUR event for the first time since 1963 and will bring the tournament from the suburbs back to the city center.