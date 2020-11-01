×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Ollie Schniederjans sticks approach to set up birdie at Bermuda

Nov 01, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Ollie Schniederjans lands his approach within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 10th hole.