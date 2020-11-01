×
Brian Gay’s interview after winning Bermuda

Nov 01, 2020

Following his final-round 7-under 64 at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Brian Gay talks about what it means to him to win for the fifth time of his PGA TOUR career.