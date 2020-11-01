Brian Gay’s interview after winning Bermuda

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Nov 01, 2020
Following his final-round 7-under 64 at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Brian Gay talks about what it means to him to win for the fifth time of his PGA TOUR career.
