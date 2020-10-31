×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Doc Redman takes 54-hole lead at Bermuda

Oct 31, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Doc Redman carded a 4-under 67, getting him to 10-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.