Doc Redman takes 54-hole lead at Bermuda

Oct 31, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Doc Redman carded a 4-under 67, getting him to 10-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.
