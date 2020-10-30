×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Max Homa’s tight approach leads to birdie at Bermuda

Oct 30, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Max Homa lands his approach from the rough within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 6th hole.