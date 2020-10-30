×
Fred and Taylor Funk’s interview after Round 2 of Bermuda

Oct 30, 2020

Following the second-round at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Fred and his son Taylor Funk talk about what it was like to play in the same group the last two days at Port Royal Golf Course.