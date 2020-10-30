Fred and Taylor Funk’s interview after Round 2 of Bermuda

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 30, 2020
Following the second-round at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Fred and his son Taylor Funk talk about what it was like to play in the same group the last two days at Port Royal Golf Course.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.