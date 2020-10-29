×
Peter Malnati’s interview after Round 1 of Bermuda

Oct 29, 2020

Following his opening-round 8-under 63 at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Peter Malnati talks about his strong play as of late and what he needs to do to continue it as the tournament progresses.