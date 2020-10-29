Peter Malnati’s interview after Round 1 of Bermuda

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 29, 2020
Following his opening-round 8-under 63 at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Peter Malnati talks about his strong play as of late and what he needs to do to continue it as the tournament progresses.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.