×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Keith Mitchell nearly holes out for albatross at Bermuda

Oct 29, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Keith Mitchell nearly dunks his approach from the fairway, setting up a tap-in putt for eagle at the par-5 7th hole.