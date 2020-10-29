×
Josh Teater’s nice approach leads to birdie at Bermuda

Oct 29, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Josh Teater lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.