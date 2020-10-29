×
Anthony Phills dials in approach to set up birdie at Bermuda

Oct 29, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Anthony Phipps lands his approach from the fairway near the pin at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.