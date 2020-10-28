×
Rasmus Hojgaard on his inspiration to play golf and idol, Rory McIlroy

Oct 28, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Rasmus Hojgaard talks about his childhood inspirations and what it was like to play a practice round with his childhood idol, Rory McIlroy.