Rasmus Hojgaard on his inspiration to play golf and idol, Rory McIlroy

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 28, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Bermuda Championship, Rasmus Hojgaard talks about his childhood inspirations and what it was like to play a practice round with his childhood idol, Rory McIlroy.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.