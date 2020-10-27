Will Zalatoris on possibility of securing temporary membership to PGA TOUR

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 28, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Bermuda Championship, 24-year-old Will Zalatoris talks about how some good play this week and possibly his next event could help him secure special temporary membership to the PGA TOUR.The California native has three top-10 finishes on the young 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season through the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.